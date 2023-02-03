ADVERTISEMENT

SC, ST families plunged into povery in NDA regime, alleges Chinta Mohan

February 03, 2023 04:04 am | Updated 12:16 am IST - CHITTOOR

The Hindu Bureau

Congress leader Chinta Mohan interacting with a retired Anganwadi worker in Peddacheri SC Colony in Chittoor on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Congress leader Chinta Mohan has alleged that crores of people particularly those belonging to SC, ST, and OBC communities have plunged into poverty during the nine-year tenure of the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre.

Speaking to the media after visiting the Peddacheri SC Colony on Thursday, Mr. Chinta Mohan claimed that the Congress had ushered in a ‘golden era’ for the weaker sections of the society by providing them reservations in education, jobs, and political representation. “Steps will be taken to waive off loans of the people belonging to the middle-class and BPL sections if the Congress is voted to power at the Centre,” said the former Union Minister.

Terming the Union Budget-2023 as ‘anti-poor’, the Congress leader said that the Budget had nothing to do with the welfare of the common man. “There is no mention of welfare schemes and building infrastructure. The NDA government has only laid a red-carpet welcome to foster the interests of the billionaires,” he alleged.

Mr. Chinta Mohan said that even as TDP national president N. Chandrababu Naidu had a 14-year stint as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, he had contributed to the backwardness of his home district of Chittoor. “Mr. Naidu could not bring a single factory to Chittoor district. He dealt a deathblow to the cooperative sugar and dairy sectors,” he alleged.

The CWC Special Invitee said that Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy had lost the confidence of the people by repeatedly changing his stand on the State capital. “While in the Opposition, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy had supported Amaravati as the capital, but after coming to power, he had mooted three capitals. His fluctuating stand is creating confusion among industrialists and investors who are now in a hurry to leave the State or shelve their projects,” Mr. Chinta Mohan alleged.

