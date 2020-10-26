SC, ST entrepreneurs to get a leg-up

Chief Minister launches ‘Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam’

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday launched ‘Jagananna YSR Badugu Vikasam - 2020 - 23’, an industrial policy that caters to the SC and ST entrepreneurs.

On the occasion, Mr. Jagan Mohan Reddy said the policy provides fiscal incentives and investment subsidy, gives exemption from stamp duty, and lays down other measures that help the SC and ST entrepreneurs in setting up industries and doing business without any hassles.

The Chief Minister said the policy was one of the several initiatives aimed at promoting entrepreneurship among SCs and STs.

The government has been providing incentives up to ₹1 crore to the SC and ST entrepreneurs and conducting skill development programmes for their benefit. Of the developed lands in industrial parks, 16.20% were reserved for the SCs and 6% for the ST entrepreneurs.

Welfare measures

As part of the many welfare schemes meant for the SCs and STs, 82% of the posts in village/ward secretariats were filled with the candidates from the Backward Classes, Scheduled Cases, Scheduled Tribes and the minorities, he stated.

The Chief Minister directed the officials to extend assistance required by the SC and ST entrepreneurs in availing of the benefits envisaged in the new policy thereby help realise their potential.

Ministers Mekapati Goutham Reddy, Balineni Srinivas Reddy, Thaneti Vanitha, Ch. Venugopala Krishna and Pinipe Vishwaroop and APIIC Chairperson R.K. Roja were among those present.