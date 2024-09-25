ADVERTISEMENT

SC seeks detailed report from State government on Moghili Ghat road mishap

Updated - September 25, 2024 07:20 pm IST - CHITTOOR

Eight people were killed and 33 others left injured when an APSRTC bus collided with two lorries on September 13

The Hindu Bureau

The Supreme Court’s Road Safety Committee instructed the State government to provide a comprehensive report regarding the bus accident that occurred on September 13 at the Moghili Ghat section on the Chittoor-Bengaluru NH in Bangarupalem mandal of Chittoor district.

The committee’s Chairperson, Justice Abhay Manoharsre, issued notice to Nirab Kumar Prasad, Chief Secretary to the State Government, seeking a detailed report within a month.

The accident had resulted in the loss of eight lives and left 33 individuals injured when an APSRTC bus collided with two lorries. In response to this incident, the Supreme Court had taken up the case suo motu at the behest of the Road Safety Committee. The State government has been directed to implement appropriate measures to prevent similar accidents.

The committee emphasised the importance of speed control and urged strict adherence to traffic regulations. The State government has been instructed to provide details regarding the actions taken following the accident and must submit the full report within the stipulated timeframe.

