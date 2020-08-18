SC refuses to vacate HC order on house sites

The Supreme Court on Monday refused to vacate the suspension ordered by the High Court on implementation of G.O. 107 issued on February 25 through which the government proposed to allot house sites for the poor in the then CRDA area to 54,307 beneficiaries.

A three-judge bench of the apex court headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde upheld the High Court’s suspension order and directed the government to get the issue resolved in the High Court itself. The government had issued orders to make the necessary changes in the CRDA master plan for allotting house sites and published a gazette notification, , but the High Court suspended it.

The government filed an SLP in the apaex court seeking vacation of the High Court’s order, but to no avail.