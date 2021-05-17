SC orders medical examination of MP at Army Hospital

VIJAYAWADA

17 May 2021 17:59 IST

Apex court posts hearing on bail plea of Raghu Ramakrishna Raju to May 21

MP K. Raghu Ramakrishna Raju’s episode took another curious turn with the Supreme Court on Monday directing that he should be immediately taken to the Army Hospital in Secunderabad for medical examination and kept there until further orders.

A member of the Lok Sabha from the ruling YSR Congress Party, Mr. Ramakrishna Raju is currently on judicial remand in a case registered against him by the CID allegedly for promoting disaffection against the State government and making hate speeches.

The order to send Mr. Raju to the Army Hospital was issued by an apex court bench that comprised Justices Vineet Saran and B.R. Gavai, who posted the matter to May 21 for further hearing on the special leave petition moved by the MP for bail, which was denied by the AP High Court on May 15.

The High Court had rejected the MP’s bail plea and said he was at liberty to approach the VI Additional Junior Civil Judge, Guntur for relief but he was sent in remand for 14 days.

Medical board

After hearing the arguments on Mr. Raju’s behalf by Mukul Rohatgi and B. Adinarayana Rao, and Dushyant Dave and others who appeared for the State, the Supreme Court ordered that Mr. Raju must be examined by a medical board of three doctors at the Secunderabad Army Hospital in the presence of a judicial officer nominated by the Chief Justice of the Telangana High Court.

The period of his admission to the above hospital will be treated as judicial custody. The proceedings of the medical examination are to be videographed and a report submitted to the Telangana High Court in a sealed cover for being transmitted to the Supreme Court.