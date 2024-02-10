SC judges tell young advocates to adhere to ethics in profession

February 10, 2024 08:11 pm | Updated 08:11 pm IST - ANANTAPUR

Supreme Court of India judge Justice Ashanuddin Amanullah was the chief guest, while the SC judges Prashant Kumar Mishra and S.V.N Bhatti also graced the ‘Workshop for Young Advocates’ programme held at the JNTU NTR Auditorium on Saturday.

Addressing a gathering of members of the judiciary, intellectuals, and students from the law colleges, Justice Ashanuddin Amanullah delivered his lecture on ‘Importance of Ethics in Legal Profession’. He said that the legal profession should be pursued with ethical values.

“It is stated that lawyers and judges have an equal role in providing justice to the people,” he said, calling on the judges and lawyers to work together and maintain unity. He said that in the last two or three decades, lawyers used to be public representatives and excelled in key fields, the reason being the respect and trust people had towards the legal profession.

“Lawyers can excel in the profession only if moral values ​​are developed along with social consciousness. It is important to follow ethical values ​​in the legal profession, which is most valuable in society and contributes to community service,” the judge said.

Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra spoke on the topic of ‘Effective Courtroom Advocacy’. “To have effective advocacy, lawyers should start their careers with the feeling that everyone is equal in the eyes of the law,” he said. “Now, lawyers are using the cut, copy and paste method. More the young advocates study, the better they will excel in their careers. You will succeed in life only if you have patience and tolerance,” he said.

District Collector M. Gouthami felicitated the judges and presented them with Nandi idols.

