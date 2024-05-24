SC judge tells students to focus on academic pursuits

Supreme Court judge Justice C.T. Ravikumar on May 24 (Friday) urged students to focus on their academic career as “it would not only lead to their personal success but also bring honour to their alma mater and the entire country.

Addressing the students of VIT-AP University on the occasion of the institution’s seventh anniversary, Justice Ravikumar emphasised the importance of education and said students should pursue their academic pursuits with dedication and passion. He lauded the university’s commitment to excellence in education and its significant contribution to fostering innovation and research.

Justice Ravikumar is an alumnus of the Government Law College, Kozhikode and his distinguished career has been a source of inspiration to students and professionals alike.

Director of Data Platform at Microsoft, Bengaluru, Amit Chaudhary highlighted the critical role of data platforms and technology in modern education.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan said that around 80,000 students were currently enrolled across VIT’s four campuses, benefiting from the world-class educational standards and policies of the university.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar M. Jagdish Chandra, Deputy Director of Student Welfare Khadeer Pasha and others were present.