GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

SC judge tells students to focus on academic pursuits

It will not only lead to their personal success but also bring honour to their alma mater and the country, says Justice C.T. Ravikumar

Published - May 24, 2024 09:44 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau
Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar, G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT University, Amit Chaudhary, Director of Data Platforms at Microsoft, S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice- Chancellor, and others at the anniversary celebrations of the university in Amaravati on Friday.

Justice C.T. Ravi Kumar, G. Viswanathan, Chancellor, VIT University, Amit Chaudhary, Director of Data Platforms at Microsoft, S.V. Kota Reddy, Vice- Chancellor, and others at the anniversary celebrations of the university in Amaravati on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Supreme Court judge Justice C.T. Ravikumar on May 24 (Friday) urged students to focus on their academic career as “it would not only lead to their personal success but also bring honour to their alma mater and the entire country.

Addressing the students of VIT-AP University on the occasion of the institution’s seventh anniversary, Justice Ravikumar emphasised the importance of education and said students should pursue their academic pursuits with dedication and passion. He lauded the university’s commitment to excellence in education and its significant contribution to fostering innovation and research.

Justice Ravikumar is an alumnus of the Government Law College, Kozhikode and his distinguished career has been a source of inspiration to students and professionals alike.

Director of Data Platform at Microsoft, Bengaluru, Amit Chaudhary highlighted the critical role of data platforms and technology in modern education.

Founder and Chancellor of VIT G. Viswanathan said that around 80,000 students were currently enrolled across VIT’s four campuses, benefiting from the world-class educational standards and policies of the university.

Vice-Chancellor S.V. Kota Reddy, Registrar M. Jagdish Chandra, Deputy Director of Student Welfare Khadeer Pasha and others were present.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / university / education / Vijayawada

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.