SC issues notice to A.P. govt. on plea against condition of 3-year practice as lawyer to appear in civil judge exam

The Supreme Court Wednesday sought response from the Andhra Pradesh government on a plea challenging the stipulated condition of three years practice as an advocate to be eligible for appearing in exam for appointment as civil judge in the state.
While agreeing to hear the plea, a vacation Bench of justices Indira Banerjee and Aniruddha Bose also issued notice to the Registrar (recruitment) of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on the petition.
The apex court was hearing a petition filed by R. Venkatesh who has challenged the condition in the Andhra Pradesh State Judicial Service Rules which stipulates that a person eligible to apply for post of civil judge has to be practising as an advocate for not less than three years.
The plea has also questioned the December 3 notification, which has invited application for general recruitment to the post of civil judge (junior division) and said that the recruitment process shall be governed by Andhra Pradesh State Judicial (Service and Cadre) Rules 2007.
The petitioner’s counsel told the bench that as per the December 3 notification, the last date for submission of online application was January 2.
The Bench, while issuing notice on the petition, listed it for hearing on January 5.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath