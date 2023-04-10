ADVERTISEMENT

SC directs Andhra Pradesh government to pay COVID-19 compensation to affected families

April 10, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated April 11, 2023 07:44 am IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

A Supreme Court Bench headed by Justice M.R. Shah has directed the Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to look into the issue pertaining to the failure of the State government in disbursing ex gratia of ₹50,000 to the family members of those who died of COVID-19.

The Bench issued this directive on April 10 (Monday) after hearing a contempt petition filed by Palla Srinivasa Rao, a social activist.

During the hearing, Advocate Gaurav Kumar Bansal, who appeared for the petitioner, informed the Supreme Court that the State government had not paid COVID-19 compensation to more than 7,000 poor families which lost some members to COVID-19 infection.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Supreme Court observed that it was shocking that the said amount had not been paid. It directed the State government to pay the ex gratia to all eligible families as soon as possible.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US