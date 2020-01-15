Andhra Pradesh

‘SC Corporation funds diverted for Amma Vodi’

more-in

Alleging that the State government had diverted the SC Corporation funds for Amma Vodi scheme, Parvatipuram former MLA and TDP leader B. Chiranjeevulu on Tuesday said that the decision was detrimental to the interests of SC people.

“With the diversion of funds, the financial assistance to Dalit families will take a backseat,” he told the media here.

He feared that the government would not be able to adjust the funds as it is in a debt trap.

Zilla Parishad polls

Mr. Chiranjeevulu strongly condemned the changes in the reservations for Zilla Parishad elections. “The government issued orders on January 2, saying that the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson seat is reserved for the SC category. But, a revised order issued on January 7 made it general seat. It is denial of opportunity to the SC leaders to head the Zilla Parishad,” he added.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 15, 2020 1:11:23 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sc-corporation-funds-diverted-for-amma-vodi/article30570399.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY