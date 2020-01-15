‘SC Corporation funds diverted for Amma Vodi’

Alleging that the State government had diverted the SC Corporation funds for Amma Vodi scheme, Parvatipuram former MLA and TDP leader B. Chiranjeevulu on Tuesday said that the decision was detrimental to the interests of SC people.

“With the diversion of funds, the financial assistance to Dalit families will take a backseat,” he told the media here.

He feared that the government would not be able to adjust the funds as it is in a debt trap.

Zilla Parishad polls

Mr. Chiranjeevulu strongly condemned the changes in the reservations for Zilla Parishad elections. “The government issued orders on January 2, saying that the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson seat is reserved for the SC category. But, a revised order issued on January 7 made it general seat. It is denial of opportunity to the SC leaders to head the Zilla Parishad,” he added.