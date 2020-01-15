‘SC Corporation funds diverted for Amma Vodi’

Alleging that the State government had diverted the SC Corporation funds for Amma Vodi scheme, Parvatipuram former MLA and TDP leader B. Chiranjeevulu on Tuesday said that the decision was detrimental to the interests of SC people.
“With the diversion of funds, the financial assistance to Dalit families will take a backseat,” he told the media here.
He feared that the government would not be able to adjust the funds as it is in a debt trap.
Zilla Parishad polls
Mr. Chiranjeevulu strongly condemned the changes in the reservations for Zilla Parishad elections. “The government issued orders on January 2, saying that the Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad chairperson seat is reserved for the SC category. But, a revised order issued on January 7 made it general seat. It is denial of opportunity to the SC leaders to head the Zilla Parishad,” he added.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.