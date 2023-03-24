ADVERTISEMENT

Andhra Pradesh SC Commission promises job, land to kin of Dalit youth killed in clash in Kakinada

March 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KAKINADA

The Dalit youth succumbed to the injuries he had received in a clash, reportedly during a local religious festival at Srungavruksham village in the district

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu

SC Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad consoling the family members of Nadipalli Ramu on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special ARRANGEMENT

AP State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad and District Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya, on Friday, assured a job, a house site, a new house and agricultural land to the family of the 22-year-old Dalit youth Nadipalli Ramu.

Last week, Mr. Ramu succumbed to the injuries he had received in a clash, reportedly during a local religious festival at Srungavruksham village, under Thondangi police limits in the district. 

Interacting with the family members of the slain youth on Friday, Mr. Victor Prasad promised to speed up the case and to recommend entitlements from the Central government. 

Ms. Ilakkiya told the SC Commission that the State government would soon offer an employment opportunity, a house site and a new house apart from the land for agriculture to the family members next to the youth. ASP P. Srinivas told the SC Commission that at least 11 people had been arrested in the case.

