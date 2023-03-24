HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Andhra Pradesh SC Commission promises job, land to kin of Dalit youth killed in clash in Kakinada

The Dalit youth succumbed to the injuries he had received in a clash, reportedly during a local religious festival at Srungavruksham village in the district

March 24, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - KAKINADA

T Appala Naidu
T. Appala Naidu
SC Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad consoling the family members of Nadipalli Ramu on Friday.

SC Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad consoling the family members of Nadipalli Ramu on Friday. | Photo Credit: Special ARRANGEMENT

AP State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad and District Joint Collector S. Ilakkiya, on Friday, assured a job, a house site, a new house and agricultural land to the family of the 22-year-old Dalit youth Nadipalli Ramu.

Last week, Mr. Ramu succumbed to the injuries he had received in a clash, reportedly during a local religious festival at Srungavruksham village, under Thondangi police limits in the district. 

Interacting with the family members of the slain youth on Friday, Mr. Victor Prasad promised to speed up the case and to recommend entitlements from the Central government. 

Ms. Ilakkiya told the SC Commission that the State government would soon offer an employment opportunity, a house site and a new house apart from the land for agriculture to the family members next to the youth. ASP P. Srinivas told the SC Commission that at least 11 people had been arrested in the case.

Related Topics

Andhra Pradesh / national or ethnic minority

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.