January 14, 2024 08:53 am | Updated 08:53 am IST - ELURU

Andhra Pradesh Scheduled Caste Commission Chairman M. Victor Prasad, on Saturday, made an appeal to the public to attend the unveiling of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue at Swarajya Maidan in Vijayawada city on January 19. Speaking at a press conference here, Mr. Victor Prasad has said: “The 125-foot Dr. B.R. Ambedkar’s statue will spread the message of equality and people representing all the sections of the society should witness the unveiling of the statue”.