SC atrocities: Vemuru MLA challenges Naidu to debate

GUNTUR

25 August 2020 23:26 IST

‘TDP chief tried to muzzle Dalits’ voices when he was Chief Minister’

YSR Congress Party MLA from Vemuru and the party’s SC cell president Meruga Nagarjuna has challenged Telugu Desam Party chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu to a public debate over the allegations levelled by the latter regarding atrocities against people from the Scheduled Castes community.

Mr. Nagarjuna told reporters here that Chief Minister Y.S Jagan Mohan Reddy had displayed positive intent by initiating action against erring policemen in all five incidents of atrocities against Dalits.

“While the Chief Minister has not spared anyone, including policemen charged with dereliction of duty, Mr. Naidu has tried to muzzle the voices of Dalits, protected his henchmen and even threatened government officials with action if they tried to enforce the law,” Mr. Nagarjuna said.

Mr. Nagarjuna recalled incidents like social boycott at Garapadu in West Godavari district, abuse of Dalits at Amalapuram in East Godavari, assault on medical practitioner K. Kalyani in Srikakulam, and the negligence resulting in the death of Dalit youth from Pedagottipadu, at a site in Guntur and questioned why Mr. Naidu did not take action in these incidents which occurred during 2014-2019 when he was Chief Minister.

Mr. Nagarjuna said that unlike Mr. Naidu, the Chief Minister had visited most of the victims in the cases relating to atrocities against SCs and had dealt stringently and acted in accordance with law in such incidents.