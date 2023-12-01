SBI seeks police’s help for recovery of gold worth ₹4 crore stolen from Gara branch

December 01, 2023 02:21 pm | Updated 02:21 pm IST - SRIKAKULAM

Srikakulam State Bank of India Regional Manager T.R.M. Raju filed a complaint with Gara police personnel for recovery of ₹4.07 crore worth jewellery missing from the bank’s Gara branch.

In the backdrop of agitations from the customers, the bank sought help of the police for the recovery of gold ornaments pledged by the customers for taking gold loans.

Although the assurances given by the bank officials over recovery, the customers staged protest in Gara on Thursday and Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to police personnel and bank officials, the now-deceased service manager Swapna Priya allegedly stole 89 bags in which gold ornaments were packed on November 14. With the complaint coming from the branch manager Radhakrishna, the bank officials started an internal inquiry and had suspended the accused in the case.

With the beginning of inquiry, she reportedly handed over 80 bags and said that she was not aware of other nine other bags. She reportedly took those bags to pledge them again in a private company.

With the pressure from bank officials and continuous protests from the customers, she attempted to end her life and had later died in a private hospital of Visakhapatnam.

The bank’s higher officials sought the help of the police to identify all the culprits involved in the incident as their internal probe could not yield any results due to the sudden death of the employee.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.