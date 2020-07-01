SBI registers ₹14,448 cr. net profit, says DGM

State Bank of India (SBI), whih is celebrating its 65th Founders Day, has registered a net profit of ₹14,448 crore for the 2019-20 fiscal, against ₹862 crore during the previous financial year, said its DGM Y. Srinivas Prasad.
Speaking to the newsmen on the occasion of the 65th Bank Day here on Wednesday, Mr. Prasad said all the officers and staff took a pledge to guard the glory of SBI and serve the customers better.
“The SBI has ₹109 lakh crore deposits and ₹101 lakh crore advances in A.P., which comprises of two verticals, i.e. Retail an Development Banking (R&DB) and FIMM vertical. In all, 3,736 ATMs are there in the State and steps are being taking continuously to maintain cash during the pandemic,” Mr. Prasad said.
On the eve of the Bank Day, the SBI has launched ‘YONO’ (You Only Need One) branches for providing better digital services to the customers, he said adding that priority was being given for MSMEs in wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
