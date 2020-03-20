SBI opens Customer Service Point in Srikakulam

SBI Regional Manager T. Arvind inaugurating an SBI Service Centre at Ramalaxamana Branch, in Srikakulam on Thursday.

SRIKAKULAM

20 March 2020 00:31 IST

State Bank of India Regional Manager Tejomay Arvind on Thursday inaugurated a Customer Service Point adjacent to the SBI Ramalaxmana branch here.

The service point would function from 8 am to 8 pm and customers could get services directly from the business correspondents and executives. Customers could withdraw ₹10,000 and deposit up to ₹20,000. Updating of passbook and opening of new accounts could be done easily, Mr.Arvind said.

SBI channel facilitator C. Koteswara Rao told the staff to take customers’ feed back and introduce more services at the service point. Many youngsters wanted to become business correspondents and associate with the SBI to provide services quickly to customers by staying in rural areas, he said.

SBI Financial Inclusion wing manager M. Subramanayam and Srikakulam branch manager Ch. Ganesh were present.