SBI opens Customer Service Point in Srikakulam

State Bank of India Regional Manager Tejomay Arvind on Thursday inaugurated a Customer Service Point adjacent to the SBI Ramalaxmana branch here.
The service point would function from 8 am to 8 pm and customers could get services directly from the business correspondents and executives. Customers could withdraw ₹10,000 and deposit up to ₹20,000. Updating of passbook and opening of new accounts could be done easily, Mr.Arvind said.
SBI channel facilitator C. Koteswara Rao told the staff to take customers’ feed back and introduce more services at the service point. Many youngsters wanted to become business correspondents and associate with the SBI to provide services quickly to customers by staying in rural areas, he said.
SBI Financial Inclusion wing manager M. Subramanayam and Srikakulam branch manager Ch. Ganesh were present.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.