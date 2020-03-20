Andhra Pradesh

SBI opens Customer Service Point in Srikakulam

SBI Regional Manager T. Arvind inaugurating an SBI Service Centre at Ramalaxamana Branch, in Srikakulam on Thursday.

SBI Regional Manager T. Arvind inaugurating an SBI Service Centre at Ramalaxamana Branch, in Srikakulam on Thursday.  

State Bank of India Regional Manager Tejomay Arvind on Thursday inaugurated a Customer Service Point adjacent to the SBI Ramalaxmana branch here.

The service point would function from 8 am to 8 pm and customers could get services directly from the business correspondents and executives. Customers could withdraw ₹10,000 and deposit up to ₹20,000. Updating of passbook and opening of new accounts could be done easily, Mr.Arvind said.

SBI channel facilitator C. Koteswara Rao told the staff to take customers’ feed back and introduce more services at the service point. Many youngsters wanted to become business correspondents and associate with the SBI to provide services quickly to customers by staying in rural areas, he said.

SBI Financial Inclusion wing manager M. Subramanayam and Srikakulam branch manager Ch. Ganesh were present.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 12:31:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/sbi-opens-customer-service-point-in-srikakulam/article31112050.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY