Andhra Pradesh

SBI NSTL branch moves to new premises

A new premises of the NSTL branch of State Bank of India was inaugurated by NSTL Director O.R. Nandagopan on Wednesday.

Deputy General Manager of SBI K. Rangarajan said the office was shifted to the new spacious building in order to provide better services to customers.

The NSTL Director commended the SBI branch staff for their service, especially during the COVID-19 lockdown. Regional Managers Y. Nageswara Rao (R3), K. Arvind (R1) and M. Srinivas (R2), AGM of RACPC-2 Tapodan Bari and Branch Manager, NSTL branch B. Surendra Kumar were present.

