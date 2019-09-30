SBI drafts Tech Mitras to create awareness on digital transactions

The State Bank of India has appointed Tech Mitras in all its 64 branches in Vizianagaram district to create awareness among customers on the benefits of digital transactions.

The bank was highlighting the exemption customers would get from many service charges owing to simplified online transactions, according to its Regional Manager D. Madhu Babu. As part of its digitisation process, it has provided special training for select staff at its Regional Training Centre to act as Tech Mitras, who would guide other staff and assist customers.

Many customers were unable to get services at branches on Sundays and statutory holidays. Utilisation of SBI website, www.onlinesbi.com, YONO app and Bharat QR code would help customers complete their transactions in a hassle-free manner, Mr. Madhu Babu said.

Assistant General Manager Balivada Ramprasad and Digital Banking Manager Manimoy Mondal said the response to the digitisation process was positive from the people of rural areas too, with the availability of smart phones in almost all homes.

“We have 11 lakh customers across the district and a majority of them have access to internet and smart phones. Hence many of them are able to utilise YONO app, which takes care of all banking and lifestyle needs,” said Mr.Ramprasad.

Doorstep service

The bank has also supplied fingerprint scanners and point of sale machines in many villages. The customers in rural areas can get services at their doorstep with the support of Business Correspondents.