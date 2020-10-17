SBI donates mini-bus to Durga temple

Officials of the State Bank of India (SBI)’s Amaravati Circle on Saturday donated a 27-seater mini bus worth ₹23 lakh to the management of Sri Durga Malleswara Swamyvarla Devasthanam atop Indrakeeladri hill.
SBI General Manager P. Sivakumar said the vehicle would be useful to cater to the transport needs of devotees who visit the temple for the darshan of the Goddess.
The bus was handed over to temple chairman Pyla Somi Naidu and Executive Officer Suresh Babu who expressed gratitude to the bank officials. SBI Chief General Manager Sanjay Sahay remotely presented the vehicle to the temple authorities from Hyderabad.
Later, SBI’s Gandhinagar branch Regional Manager P. Siva Kumar and others had the darshan of the Goddess in Swarna Kavachalankruta avatar on the first day of the Dasara festivities.
