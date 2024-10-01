ADVERTISEMENT

SBI donates essential items to ZP high school as part of CSR initiative

Published - October 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India (SBI) donated essential items, including water purifiers, tables, desktops and almirahs, to the Zilla Parishad high school at Rampuram village in Pendurthi mandal as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The initiative was part of the bank’s aim to transform the learning environment and promote the overall well-being of the students.

The essential items were donated to the representatives of the school by the SBI officials. Speaking on the occasion, SBI Rampuram Branch Manager R. Srinivas said the bank recognises the critical role education plays in shaping the future of the society.

The school officials expressed their gratitude and said such initiatives not only improve facilities but also inspire students to pursue their education with greater enthusiasm.

