GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI donates essential items to ZP high school as part of CSR initiative

Published - October 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST - VISAKHAPATNAM

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India (SBI) donated essential items, including water purifiers, tables, desktops and almirahs, to the Zilla Parishad high school at Rampuram village in Pendurthi mandal as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative. The initiative was part of the bank’s aim to transform the learning environment and promote the overall well-being of the students.

The essential items were donated to the representatives of the school by the SBI officials. Speaking on the occasion, SBI Rampuram Branch Manager R. Srinivas said the bank recognises the critical role education plays in shaping the future of the society.

The school officials expressed their gratitude and said such initiatives not only improve facilities but also inspire students to pursue their education with greater enthusiasm.

Published - October 01, 2024 07:57 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.