SBI donates earthmover, battery car to Srisailam temple

June 19, 2023 06:35 am | Updated 06:35 am IST - SRISAILAM (NANDYAL DT.)

The Hindu Bureau

The State Bank of India (SBI), Amaravati Circle, on Sunday, handed over an earthmover and a 14-seater battery-operated car to Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy Devasthanam. 

The SBI Chief General Manager Naveen Chandra Jha formally handed over the vehicles, valued at ₹40 lakh, to the temple officials and said that the battery car would be utilised for transporting senior citizens from the bus station to the temple and from the temple to the Annadanam Satram.

The earthmover would be utilised for the developmental works in the temple complex, he said.

Kurnool SBI Deputy GM G. Lekha Menon, Regional Manager Thejomurthula Srinivas and Devasthanam Executive Engineer Ramakrishna were present on the occasion.

