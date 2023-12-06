ADVERTISEMENT

SBI donates bicycles, wheel chairs to mark Ambedkar’s death anniversary

December 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the 67th death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on Wednesday, the management of the State Bank of India (SBI) Vijayawada zonal office donated bicycles worth ₹1.5 lakh to schoolgirls in Tirupati and wheelchairs to the children of a local orphanage. The bank officials wanted to assist the girls who walked of 14 kms daily to go to school.

After paying tributes to Ambedkar, SBI’s Amaravati circle general manager Om Narayana Sharma recalled the leader’s contribution in social justice and empowerment of the marginalised communities. Vijayawada DGM Manish Kumar Singh and the SBI’s SC-ST Employees’ Welfare Association State president K. Sathish also participated in the programme.

