HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

SBI donates bicycles, wheel chairs to mark Ambedkar’s death anniversary

December 06, 2023 11:50 pm | Updated 11:50 pm IST - VIJAYAWADA

The Hindu Bureau

Marking the 67th death anniversary of B. R. Ambedkar on Wednesday, the management of the State Bank of India (SBI) Vijayawada zonal office donated bicycles worth ₹1.5 lakh to schoolgirls in Tirupati and wheelchairs to the children of a local orphanage. The bank officials wanted to assist the girls who walked of 14 kms daily to go to school.

After paying tributes to Ambedkar, SBI’s Amaravati circle general manager Om Narayana Sharma recalled the leader’s contribution in social justice and empowerment of the marginalised communities. Vijayawada DGM Manish Kumar Singh and the SBI’s SC-ST Employees’ Welfare Association State president K. Sathish also participated in the programme.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.