The State Bank of India on Saturday donated a state-of-art ambulance at the temple of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala.

At a brief ceremony organised in front of the main temple, the chairman of the bank, Dinesh kumar Khara, handed over the vehicle to TTD Executive Officer A.V. Dharma Reddy.

The vehicle, whose cost is put around ₹25 lakh, will be included in the fleet of ambulances at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) super specialty hospital in Tirupati.