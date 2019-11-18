A motley crowd of local swimmers, cyclists, environmental activists and students from Krishna and Guntur districts participated in a rally called ‘Run for Telugu Velugu’, on Sunday.

The rally was organised by the Amaravati Walkers and Runners Association (AWARA) with the aim of spreading awareness on the need to popularise the usage of Telugu. The rally also highlighted the perils of plastic usage.

The runners formed a human chain and headed to Kondaveeti Vagu, raising slogans demanding that the State government continue Telugu as the medium of instruction in government schools across the State.

The 5-km run along Karakatta Road was flagged off by prominent plastic surgeon Lakshmi Saleem. Dr. Lakshmi Saleem said her schooling in a local Telugu medium school helped her personality to bloom.

She said that there was no conflict between the language spoken at home and the language taught at school, a fact that helped her grow and mature and scale her way to some of the most esteemed educational institutions in the country.

Her fellow surgeons Dr. Nancy Van Laeken from University of British Columbia, Dr. Laeken Elin Allbestsdottir from Denmark, Dr. Tanuja Mannava and Heather Philips also joined the programme.

With the song ‘Maa Telugu Thalliki Malle Poodanda’ playing in the background, the activists walked and cleaned the park.

Running for a cause

“‘Say yes to mother-tongue, no to plastic’ was the theme message of Sunday’s event,” said AWARA founder Ajay Katragadda, who coordinated the event,

Mr. Katragadda explained how the association members had cleaned the precincts of the park of plastic in the last 80 days.

He said that the greenery and the children living in the vicinity helped revive the park.

“Such sustained efforts are needed to fight the increasing attacks on the environment and our mother-tongue,” Mr. Katragadda said.

Protest staged

Elsewhere, members of the Matrubhasha Madhyama Vedika and several other Telugu language poets and scholars staged a protest in the city condemning the State government’s decision to impose English as a medium of education in primary schools across the State.

The protesters expressed their disapproval over the government’s decision to remove Telugu completely as the first language in schools.

The scholars argued that the scrapping of the native language as the first medium of instruction would alienate children from their culture.

They demanded the government to reinstate Telugu as the primary medium of education and to teach English as a second language in both public and private schools.