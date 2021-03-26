Say no to water connection, lose UDS connectivity: MCT chief

MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha inspecting the ‘Garuda Varadhi’ elevated corridor project at the RTC junction in Tirupati on Thursday.

TIRUPATI

26 March 2021 00:50 IST

‘Our aim is to provide Telugu Ganga water to all the fifty divisions’

The Municipal Corporation of Tirupati (MCT) has initiated measures to improve drinking water facility to deal with the possible scarcity this summer.

MCT Commissioner P.S. Gireesha on Thursday expressed displeasure that even as the civic body intends to provide water tap connections to every household under the ‘AMRUT’ scheme, people are not evincing interest for it.

Smart City works

“Citizens who are turning down water connection may lose their underground drainage system (UDS) connectivity and other services extended by the civic body. Those who have drawing water illegally will be penalised. Our aim is to provide Telugu Ganga water and UDS connectivity to all the fifty divisions in the city,” said Mr. Gireesha.

The MCT Commissioner also inspected many projects undertaken with the Smart City funds in the city, including the 6 km-long ‘Garuda Varadhi’ elevated corridor project, Vinayaka Sagar beautification works and 6 MW solar power plant coming up at Thukivakam. Pointing out that an exit ramp of the Garuda Varadhi protrudes into the APSRTC central bus station complex for landing, he cautioned the engineers and contractors to ensure minimum hassles to the passengers.

He also inspected the 60-feet linking Karakambadi Road and Renigunta Road that aims at decongesting the eastern suburbs of the city and checked the quality of construction works at the culvert under construction.