Andhra Pradesh: Say no to drugs, Vice-President tells youth

‘More budgetary allocations should be made to health, education and farm sectors’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu visiting a medical camp organised by the Swarna Bharat Trust and the Golbal Hospitals, Chennai in Nellore on Thursday.

‘More budgetary allocations should be made to health, education and farm sectors’

Vice-President M. Venkaiah Naidu on Thursday exhorted the health professionals to create awareness among the people on the importance of preventive healthcare and leading a healthy lifestyle to build a strong, healthy and prosperous India.

Expressing concern over the growing instances of substance abuse among youth, the Vice-President called for stepping up awareness among them on the ill-effects of drug abuse and stressed on the need for a concerted effort to keep them away from the menace.

He was speaking after inaugurating a medical camp organised by the Swarna Bharat Trust and Global Hospitals, Chennai.

He observed that sedentary and stressful lifestyle coupled with unhealthy food habits contributed to increase in non-communicable diseases in the country. Making a mention of ‘fast food culture’ among the youth, he advised them to consume traditionally cooked nutritious food. They should spend some time in the lap of nature to improve their health.

He wanted the youth to do yoga to become mentally and physically fit.

Mr. Venkaiah Naidu also urged private institutions, large corporates and individuals to spend time and resources to augment the government's healthcare initiatives. Budgetary allocations to health, education and agriculture sectors needed to be more, he said.

A team of doctors from Chennai performed free screening tests for pulmonary, orthopedic, ophthalmological, dental and other health conditions. Cataract surgeries were also performed. More than 500 people underwent screening at the camp.

Earlier, Mr. Naidu visited the elders' home at the Swarna Bharat Trust run by Deepa Venkat and inquired about their well-being.