Sawang springs a surprise, makes them cheerful

State police chief interacts with inmates of Good Shepherd Convent

It was a special day for about 50 inmates of Good Shepherd Convent at Mangalagiri in Guntur district on Tuesday. Accompanied by a team of police personnel, Director-General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang visited the home and spent for about an hour with the children.

Mr. Sawang, who is generally busy with tight schedule, sprang a surprise by playing with the children. He also interacted with the seven-year-old Bindu, who was rescued during the ‘Operation Muskaan’ by the police in June this year and adopted her. She was kept in ‘Karunalayam’ run by Good Shepherd Convent.

Overwhelmed by the DGP’s visit, the children expressed gratitude to him when he distributed garments, books, toys, and chocolates among them.

Guntur Deputy Inspector-General (DIG) of Police Trivikram Varma and Superintendents of Police R.N. Ammireddy and Vishal Gunni and other officers distributed sweets to the children.

Home organiser Usha Rani said 50 girls, studying from first class to PG, were staying in the home.

Emotional moment

All the officials and the staff turned emotional when Bindu recalled her parents and started weeping. Mr. Sawang consoled her promising all help from the Police Department.

“Thousands of children are suffering with no fault of theirs and deprived of parents’ love and affection. My request to parents is to take care of their children and provide good education to them,” said Mr. Sawang.

Apart from discharging their duties, the police, who are part of society, should think and act with humanity and help the poor and needy, the DGP said. He lauded the convent management for serving the orphan children.

Later, the children presented cultural shows.