Andhra Pradesh

Sawang receives best DGP award

Director General of Police (DGP) D. Gautam Sawang was presented with the Skoch best DGP award on Saturday.

Mr. Sawang received the Best State Award from FICCI, National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) and Skoch for implementing smart innovative policing in the State. He received the awards virtually. The A.P. Police also won an award for integration of various wings in the State.

Police had integrated the forensics, courts, police, prosecutions and the prisons departments, which was giving better results, the DGP said.

Pat from CM

Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita and other Ministers congratulated the DGP and his team on winning the awards.

