Sawang clarifies

The Director-General of Police denies any security breach

At a time when Telugu Desam Party took the issue of flying drones over the residence of former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu to the notice of Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan, Director-General of Police D. Gautam Sawang on Monday clarified that the drones were only capturing flood situation for official purpose and there was no security breach.

Mr. Sawang, speaking on the sidelines of a private programme here, said that the Water Resources Department, as a part of making disaster management strategy, has engaged drones and pilots (drone operator) to capture visuals of the flooding river all over.

“As a part of it, a team came near the former Chief Minister’s residence. Security personnel at the residence confronted and questioned the drone pilots and also informed the local police to verify their version. Meanwhile, TDP leaders raised allegations. We found out that the drones were being used by the Irrigation Department to assess the flood situation. There is no issue or controversy here but unnecessary political discussions happened,” Mr. Sawang said.

It was the communication gap, he added.

Aug 19, 2019

