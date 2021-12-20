Save power and help environment, students told

The Hindu-AP SECM highlights simple steps to curb carbon emissions

The AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) Chief Executive Officer and AP Transco executive director D. Chandrasekhar Reddy has called upon students to devote at least five minutes of their time every day for the sake of environment.

Mr. Chandrasekhar Reddy was speaking at a seminar on ‘Role of Energy Efficiency in Addressing Climate Change’ organised by the AP SECM and The Hindu in collaboration with V.R. Siddhartha Engineering College as part of the Energy Conservation Week-2021 here on Sunday.

“Apart from concentration on education, sports and other activities youth should also dedicate at least five minutes in a day to think about what they can do for the environment and implementation of environment-friendly initiatives,” he said.

One should be self-motivated to conserve power by following simple energy saving tips like avoiding wastage of power by switching off fans and lights when not in use and setting air-conditioner at 24 degrees Celsius, he said.

“Even a small effort by every individual can have a major impact on the ecology. The need of the hour is adopting the latest technologies and practices to improve energy efficiency. Saving one unit of electricity reduces the emission of carbon dioxide by 700 gram. Energy efficiency alone could address 50% of the climate change issues,” he said.

Through energy-efficiency services the State government saved about 5,600 million units of power, he said.

VRSEC dean, Student Affairs, B. Panduranga Rao explained the energy-efficiency practices to the students. He said proper lighting and ventilation in a building would reduce the usage of electricity.

Mr. Rao said that all the buildings, including colleges should have rainwater harvesting pits. He said rivers, canals and other water bodies should be protected from pollution.