‘Save India’ campaign starts in East Godavari

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM

10 August 2021 01:13 IST

Left parties, trade unions, and agricultural workers’ associations on Monday took out a large rally in Rajamahendravaram city on the occasion of Quit India Day, demanding the Centre to withdraw its three farm laws and the National Education Policy.

The rally was taken out from Kolagummam to Kotipalli in the city as part of the ‘Save India’ campaign launched by Left parties against the policies instituted by the Central government.

Farmers, Left party representatives, students, and women raised slogans against the three farm laws, giving a call to civil society to intensify the Save India campaign.

East Godavari CPI district secretary Thatipaka Madhu and CPI(M) District Secretary T. Arun have demanded the Central government to withdraw their policy of privatising the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP) and settle the Resettlement and Rehabilitation package for the people displaced by the Polavaram irrigation project. Representatives of AITUC, CITU, SFI, and INTUC participated in the rally.