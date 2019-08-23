Save every drop of water in monsoon season, students told

The Joint Secretary of the Central Human Resources Development Department and the chairman of the district Jal Shakti Abhiyan team, L. S Changsan, called on the students to save every drop of water in the monsoon season.

On Friday, as part of the Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, the authorities started working on installing a rainwater harvesting system in the school after ‘Bhumi Puja’. Later, they distributed commendations and mementoes to students who shined in essay writing competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Changsan said that the Central government started this programme to secure water resources in the country. She said numerous activities are being taken up in 26 mandals of the district starting from 1 July to 15 September.

“Every house must be made aware of water conservation, and every drop of water must be conserved,” said Ms. Changsan. She said that every student must plant a tree on the occasion of their birthdays.

Later, Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy, who also participated in the event, said that Kadiri is one of the most backward constituencies in the district, and added that everyone must try their best to conserve water.