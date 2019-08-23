Andhra Pradesh

Save every drop of water in monsoon season, students told

Joint Secretary of the Central Human Resource Development Department L.S. Changsan planting a sapling at Gandlapenta in Anantapur district on Friday.

Joint Secretary of the Central Human Resource Development Department L.S. Changsan planting a sapling at Gandlapenta in Anantapur district on Friday.   | Photo Credit: R_V_S_PRASAD

more-in

Official installs rainwater harvesting system in school

The Joint Secretary of the Central Human Resources Development Department and the chairman of the district Jal Shakti Abhiyan team, L. S Changsan, called on the students to save every drop of water in the monsoon season.

On Friday, as part of the Jal Shakthi Abhiyan, the authorities started working on installing a rainwater harvesting system in the school after ‘Bhumi Puja’. Later, they distributed commendations and mementoes to students who shined in essay writing competitions.

Addressing the gathering, Ms. Changsan said that the Central government started this programme to secure water resources in the country. She said numerous activities are being taken up in 26 mandals of the district starting from 1 July to 15 September.

“Every house must be made aware of water conservation, and every drop of water must be conserved,” said Ms. Changsan. She said that every student must plant a tree on the occasion of their birthdays.

Later, Kadiri MLA P.V. Sidda Reddy, who also participated in the event, said that Kadiri is one of the most backward constituencies in the district, and added that everyone must try their best to conserve water.

Support quality journalism - Subscribe to The Hindu Digital

Comments
Related Topics Andhra Pradesh
Andhra Pradesh
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 23, 2019 11:38:25 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/save-every-drop-of-water-in-monsoon-season-students-told/article29236892.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY