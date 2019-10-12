Save democracy, secularism, economy: Narayana

Democracy, secularism and economy are in a bad shape in the country due to the policies brought in by the Central government, alleged CPI national general secretary K. Narayana. He blamed Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for the alleged deterioration of the country.

Hundreds of activists of CPI and CPI(M) protested against the BJP government outside the BSNL Bhavan here on Friday. After a minor scuffle with the police, about 50 activists along with Mr. Narayana were detained.

Speaking with The Hindu, Mr. Narayana alleged that Mr. Shah was diluting the cases related to the death of 12 people, including CBI judge Brijgopal Harikrishan Loya. The Centre was focussed on helping big companies while the poor were neglected. “Thousands of crores of rupees, taken as loans by big businessmen, have been written off by banks,” he said. Demonetisation and GST helped ‘black marketeers’ and ‘criminals’ rather than common people and black money was converted into white. “The people involved in such deals are now enjoying powerful positions,” he claimed.