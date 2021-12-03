Save crops, cattle in the wake of cyclone Jawad: Collector

ELURU:

03 December 2021 14:10 IST

Officials asked to be alert to prevent human loss.

West Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Misra advised the farmers not to take up agricultural operations and to protect the harvested crops as heavy rains are predicted in the next few days due to cyclone ‘Jawad’.

He asked the farmers and the villagers to protect the cattle and other milch animals as heavy rains accompanied with strong gales might occur because of the cyclone.

With many farmers busy harvesting the Kharif crop, Mr. Misra appealed to them to protect the paddy stocks.

The Collector in a video-conference directed the officials to stay in the deployed places and monitor the situation.

“The Revenue, Fire, Medical and Health, Andhra Pradesh Transco, Panchayat Raj, Fisheries, Agriculture and other Departments’ officials should be alert and take measures to prevent human and animal loss,” Mr. Misra said.