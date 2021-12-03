Andhra Pradesh

Save crops, cattle in the wake of cyclone Jawad: Collector

West Godavari district Collector Kartikeya Misra advised the farmers not to take up agricultural operations and to protect the harvested crops as heavy rains are predicted in the next few days due to cyclone ‘Jawad’.

He asked the farmers and the villagers to protect the cattle and other milch animals as heavy rains accompanied with strong gales might occur because of the cyclone.

With many farmers busy harvesting the Kharif crop, Mr. Misra appealed to them to protect the paddy stocks.

The Collector in a video-conference directed the officials to stay in the deployed places and monitor the situation.

“The Revenue, Fire, Medical and Health, Andhra Pradesh Transco, Panchayat Raj, Fisheries, Agriculture and other Departments’ officials should be alert and take measures to prevent human and animal loss,” Mr. Misra said.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coastal Andhra
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 3, 2021 2:10:59 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/andhra-pradesh/save-crops-cattle-in-the-wake-of-cyclone-jawad-collector/article37819510.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY