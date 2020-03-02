‘Save Amaravati’ campaign to be taken to Delhi

APSJAC members at a meeting in Ongole on Monday.

ONGOLE

02 March 2020 23:13 IST

Joint Action Committee chalks out course of action in Ongole

The Amaravati Parirakshana Samiti Joint Action Committee (APSJAC) on Monday decided to wage a protracted struggle against the three capitals move of the YSR Congress Party government.

Holding a strategic session here under the leadership of Andhra Pradesh Aquaculturists’ Association State general secretary A. Kondal Rayudu, they felt that the ‘Save Amaravati’ campaign should be taken to the streets of New Delhi to draw the attention of the BJP-led NDA government at Centre and demand its intervention to stop the decentralised capital move of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government.

“We are perplexed at the stance of the Bharatiya Janata Party. While a section of the leaders belong to the saffron party, led by its State president Kanna Lakshminarayana, expressed solidarity with the agitators, another group seems to be indifferent to the cause,” said Andhra Pradesh Farmers’ Federation president Yerneni Nagendranath.

The meeting decided to hold different forms of protests across the State from now as retaining the capital at Amaravati was just not the problem of farmers of the capital region but concerned the people of the entire State, said APSJAC Prakasam district convenor A. Venkteswara Rao. Congress president Rahul Gandhi would shortly visit the capital region to extend the party's support to the stir as the three capital, said its newly-appointed State vice-president Sripathi Prakasam.

Support extended

Prakasam District Development Forum president Ch. Ranga Rao, State Consumer Protection Forum president M. Nageswara Rao, Andhra Pradesh Rythu Sangam district secretary P. Hanumantha Rao, Lok Satta leader Md. Rafi, Congress farmers' wing district president V. Rajagopala Reddy and BJP farmers’ wing leader L. Sambasiva Rao extended support to the farmers’ stir in the capital region.