Savara heartland battling with oral cancer

August 05, 2022 14:47 IST

Women are believed to be most affected by reverse smoking

The entire Savara tribal pocket along the Andhra-Odisha border in the erstwhile Srikakulam district remains the hot spot for oral cancer in Andhra Pradesh owing chiefly to its practice of ‘reverse smoking’.

The cases are being diagnosed mostly in the stretch from Seetampeta, Dhonbai, Kothuru, Bhamili and, Battili, mostly inhabited by the Savara tribe, classified as a Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).

Women are believed to be the most affected and diagnosed with oral cancer, mostly palate cancer, with a history of ‘reverse smoking’ in their everyday life, say the doctors associated with the cases and treatment.

Oncologist Dr. Mutnuru Venkata Ramana of Great Eastern Medical School Cancer Centre (GEMS-Srikakulam), tells The Hindu: “At least 3,000-3,500 new oral cancers are being reported in Srikakulam district every year and at least half of them are associated with ‘reverse smoking’.”

The screening for oral cancer is still not aggressive in Srikakulam district, according to sources. Dr. Ramana says, “The tribal pockets are reporting more cases of oral cancer. Reverse smoking is still in practice among elderly people, mostly women. Last year, the GEMS Cancer Centre has treated 300 cancer cases, mostly infected due to this habit.”

Oral cancer is also on the rise among younger people who prefer to chew tobacco products. In the coastal belt too, women are still continuing the reverse smoking and are unaware of its health hazards, experts say.