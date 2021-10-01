Saurav Bhattacharya wins first Andhra Pradesh Amateur Golf Tournament

VISAKHAPATNAM

01 October 2021 18:18 IST

Arjun Bhati and Rohan Dhole Patil are the first and second runners-up respectively

Saurav Bhattacharya of the Delhi Golf Club emerged as the winner of the first Andhra Pradesh Amateur Golf Championship organised under the aegis of the Indian Golf Union (IGU), held at the East Point Golf Club(EPGC) here on Friday.

Arjun Bhati of JP Greens, Noida, and Rohan Dhole Patil of Pune Golf Club were declared as the first and second runners-up.

Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, Chief of Staff, Eastern Naval Command, and the president of EPGC, gave away the prizes to the winners.

Over 60 golfers from across the country, including five from Visakhapatnam, participated in the tourney that was organised from September 28 to October 1.

Congratulating all the participants and the prize winners, Vice Admiral Dasgupta thanked the IGU for selecting EPGC for organising the maiden AP Amateur Golf Championship at Visakhapatnam. He also complimented the EPGC’s organising committee members for conducting the tournament in a professional manner, despite the heavy rains that the city had received under the impact of Cyclone Gulab.

He also highlighted how the club has come up to international standards during the COVID pandemic and is now hosting the first-ever national level Amateur Golf Championship.

He requested the IGU to continue its support to EPGC so that the club can host many more national-level tournaments in the future. The tournament was coordinated by Andhra Pradesh Golf Association president A.V, Monish Row and EPGC secretary Prashanth Sagi.