Andhra Pradesh

Satyavati takes charge as DCC president

Former MLA Boddepalli Satyavati taking charge as new DCC president in Srikakulam on Friday.

Former MLA of Amadalavalasa Boddepalli Satyavati on Friday took charge as new president of Srikakulam District Congress Committee in a function organised in Indira Vignan Bhavan. Outgoing president Dola Jaganmohana Rao handed over the charge to her while assuring to extend his wholehearted support to bring back the past glory to the party in the district. Ms. Satyavati said that new team for the district body would be appointed very soon while asking the activists to gear up for ensuing local body elections.

