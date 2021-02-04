Satyanarayana Reddy appointed as national vice-president of BJP’s ST Morcha

KAKINADA

04 February 2021 11:53 IST

K.K.V.V.V. Satyanarayana Reddy has been appointed as the national vice-president of Bharatiya Janata Party’s Scheduled Tribe Morcha. He is one of the six vice-presidents of the BJP's ST Morcha wing, according to an official release.

Mr. Satyanarayana has served as Vice-President of the BJP S.T. Morcha (Andhra Pradesh) for five years ended by September 2020. Belonging to the Konda Reddy tribe, Mr. Satyanarayana contested on BJP ticket from the Araku Parliament Constituency in the general elections 2019. He was the MLA Rampachodavaram between 2009-14

