Satyagraha on Jan 17 demanding KRMB office in Kurnool

January 10, 2023 05:31 pm | Updated 05:31 pm IST - NANDYAL

A roundtable meeting, on Monday, resolved to launch a Sathyagraha on January 17, demanding the government to set up the Krishna River Management Board office at Kurnool and not in Visakhapatnam, as announced.

Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samithi, which has been fighting several battles to protect the irrigation water rights of the Rayalaseema districts in various forms, invited several stakeholders and discussed the threadbare on the action plan.

Sadhana Samithi president Bojja Dasaratharamireddy explained the favourable aspects of setting up the KRMB office at Kurnool and gave a call to all the farmers and people of Rayalaseema region to join hands to get the allocated irrigation water.

Chaired by the vice-president of Rayalaseema Irrigation Society Y. N. Reddy, there was a discussion on the need to re-review the proposals sent by the state government for the establishment of the KRMB office at Visakhapatnam which has nothing to do with Krishna River.

The leaders reminded the government that proper water management at Srisailam Reservoir was essential to get proper water for the Rayalaseema projects.

The government announced the establishment of judicial capital at Kurnool to decentralise governance and development, and following the same analogy, the KRMB too should be established at Kurnool, the leaders, farmers and civil society members urged the government.

The meeting also thanked the people’s representatives who had written letters to Chief Minister on the KRMB issue.