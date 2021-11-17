‘Satyagraha’ held demanding implementation of Sribagh Pact

On the 84th anniversary of the Sribagh Pact, members of Rayalaseema Saaguneeti Sadhana Samiti held a ‘Satyagraha’ at Nandyal on Tuesday demanding implementation of all provisions of the pact and action from the political class on the issue of development of Rayalaseema.

Members of the Samiti, led by Bojja Dasratharami Reddy, submitted a memorandum containing their demands to Nandyal Sub Collector Chahat Bajpai, which would later be passed on to Chief Minister Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The irrigation water rights of the region must be protected and the Krishna River Management Board office be set up in Kurnool instead of Visakhapatnam as proposed by the State government, the RSSS members said.

Successive governments failed to implement the provisions of Sribagh Agreement, said Mr. Dasaratharami Reddy.

In Kurnool, advocates held a meeting and criticised the successive governments for failing to set up the High Court at Kurnool and demanded the shifting of the A.P. High Court from Amaravati to Kurnool.

“The State government must fulfil its promise by designating Kurnool as Judicial Capital and officially bringing all the relevant offices to the city,” said former president of Kurnool District Bar Association and current president of AP SC-ST Lawyers Forum Y. Jaya Raju.

Meanwhile, Rayalaseema Students’ Associations’ Joint Action Committee president Koneti Venkateswarlu has demanded the declaration of November 16 as the Rayalaseema Rights Day. A rally was taken out from District Collector’s office to Sri Krishnadevaraya Statue against the alleged neglect of the region. The students were rounded up by the police and shifted to the police station.