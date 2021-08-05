Satya Prasad is Kakinada second Dy.Mayor

KAKINADA

05 August 2021 01:16 IST

YSRCP corporator Chodapalli Venkata Satya Prasad was elected as Kakinada Municipal Corporation's second Deputy Mayor during the election on Wednesday. He is corporator from the 19th ward.

Of the total 48 corporators in the council, 35 participated in the election, as the TDP called for a boycott of the election.

Mr. Satya Prasad was supported by the 25 corporators. He was pitted against TDP candidate Palivela Ravi Ananata Kumar, 19th ward Corporator. Mr. Kumar’s candidature was supported by 10 corporators and his name was proposed by Mayor Sunkara Pavani of the TDP.

East Godavari Joint Collector and Presiding Officer G. Lakshmisha conducted the election. Agriculture Minister and Kakinada Rural MLA Kurasala Kannababu and Kakinada City MLA D. Chandrasekhara Reddy participated in the election as ex-officio members.