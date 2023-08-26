ADVERTISEMENT

Saturday’s SI physical test rescheduled to Sept. 11 due to rain in Eluru, says DIG 

August 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ELURU

No change in the physical test scheduled for August 28

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar has said that the physical test scheduled for August 26 has been postponed for the aspirants of the sub-inspector recruitment being done by the AP Police Recruitment Board. 

Continuous rainfall reported at the Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday forced the police authorities to postpone the scheduled physical test, which includes running. 

“The physical test supposed to be held at the Eluru Police Parade grounds on August 26 has been postponed to September 11. However, there will be no change of date for the physical test scheduled to be conducted on August 28,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar.

