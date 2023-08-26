HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Saturday’s SI physical test rescheduled to Sept. 11 due to rain in Eluru, says DIG 

No change in the physical test scheduled for August 28

August 26, 2023 08:57 pm | Updated 08:57 pm IST - ELURU

The Hindu Bureau

Eluru Range Deputy Inspector General of Police G.V.G. Ashok Kumar has said that the physical test scheduled for August 26 has been postponed for the aspirants of the sub-inspector recruitment being done by the AP Police Recruitment Board. 

Continuous rainfall reported at the Police Parade Grounds here on Saturday forced the police authorities to postpone the scheduled physical test, which includes running. 

“The physical test supposed to be held at the Eluru Police Parade grounds on August 26 has been postponed to September 11. However, there will be no change of date for the physical test scheduled to be conducted on August 28,” said Mr. Ashok Kumar.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.