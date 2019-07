Moka Sattibabu on Friday took charge as the new Additional Superintendent of Police of Krishna district at the District Police office here. Incumbent ASP S. Sai Krishna has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Bureau.

Mr. Sattibabu previously served as the State Co-ordinator (Tribal Affairs) of the Sarva Siksha Abhiyan wing in the Education Department.

Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu and senior officials congratulated him.